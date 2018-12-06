SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College recently announced two new appointments.
Receiving new appointments are Stacie Hays as associate vice president of career services and professional development and Kim Sangwin as director for web development and digital strategy.
Hays provides oversight and guidance in the areas of majors and career development, job search, graduate school exploration, and internship opportunities. She has worked in career services at Morningside since 2005. She has a master’s degree in administrative studies from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Sangwin develops and maintains web-based applications, sites, and mobile applications that support the college’s marketing and communications strategic plan, as well as the college’s overall strategic goals and initiatives. She previously worked at Morningside for four years as a web applications programmer. She has an associate’s degree in digital media publishing from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.