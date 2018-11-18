SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College recently announced three new full-time admissions counselors.
The new admissions counselors are Brooke Daane, Nathan Hettinger and Steven Ricke. Admissions counselors work with prospective students and their families within an assigned territory.
Daane is the admissions counselor for the southern and western portions of Nebraska, including Lincoln, and the state of Kansas. Daane has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Hettinger is the admissions counselor for Sioux City and Minnesota. He previously was visiting assistant director of choral activities at Morningside College. He has a bachelor’s degree from Morningside and a master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Ricke is the admissions counselor for southern Iowa, northern Nebraska, and the state of Missouri. He previously assisted students as a career navigator at Western Iowa Tech Community College. Ricke has a master’s degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.