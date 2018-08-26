SIOUX CITY -- Nichols, Rise & Company LLP has announced that certified public accountant Corey A. Moss has joined the firm as a partner.
Moss, who practices in Nichols, Rise & Company’s South Sioux City office, is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants. He works with a wide variety of small businesses and individuals, but also has concentrations in farming, medical, construction, real estate, and investment entities.
He joins existing partners Scott Bieber, Rick Grenko, Craig Merry, Linda Shoemaker, Lynette Meyer, and Ben Kooiker.
A native of Siouxland, Moss was graduated from East High School in 2006 and from Dordt College in 2010. He and his wife, Haley, are the parents of one-year-old twins, Bode and Harper.