Moss becomes partner at Nichols, Rise
SIOUX CITY — Nichols, Rise & Company LLP has announced that certified public accountant Corey A. Moss has joined the firm as a partner.
Moss, who practices in Nichols, Rise & Company’s South Sioux City office, is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants. He works with a wide variety of small businesses and individuals, but also has concentrations in farming, medical, construction, real estate, and investment entities.
He joins existing partners Scott Bieber, Rick Grenko, Craig Merry, Linda Shoemaker, Lynette Meyer, and Ben Kooiker.
A native of Siouxland, Moss was graduated from East High School in 2006 and from Dordt College in 2010. He and his wife, Haley, are the parents of one-year-old twins, Bode and Harper.
Hard Rock International hires local grad
DAVIE, Florida — Hard Rock International has tapped Sioux City native Mark Linduski to serve as the company’s director of licensing.
In his new role, Linduski, a 1985 graduate of East High School, will seek new partnerships and licensing opportunities for the group.
Previously, Linduski served as the senior buyer of cookware, appliances and food at Evine Live, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company.
Pioneer Bank names Hoffman
SIOUX CITY — Pioneer Bank has announced the promotion of Greg Hoffman to vice president/commercial lending. In his new role, Hoffman will be responsible for developing relationships with existing and prospective loan customers, as well as originating and closing all types of loans.
Hoffman joined Pioneer Bank in 2012 as the bank’s business development officer. He is a member of the bank’s loan committee and has held various leadership roles with many community and civic organizations, including the Sioux City Growth Organization and the Knights of Columbus. He has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland for the past eight years.
Hoffman attended Briar Cliff University and South Dakota State University. Hoffman is a native of Estherville and resides in Sioux City with his wife, Angie, and his four children.