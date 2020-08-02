Moss joins Williams & Company as manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Williams & Company PC has announced the admittance of Corey Moss, CPA, as a manager in the full-service certified public accounting firm.

Moss was part of the firm in Williams & Company's Onawa office from May 2010 to August 2013, and then worked for another local public accounting firm until 2020. He joined the company's Sioux City office in July.

A Sioux City native, Moss became a Certified Public Accountant in 2011. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Moss resides in Sioux City with his wife, Haley, and their twins, Bode and Harper.

Williams & Company PC has six offices in Iowa: Sioux City, Le Mars, Onawa, Sheldon, Spencer and Estherville, plus an office in Yankton, South Dakota.

