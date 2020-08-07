Moss joins Williams & Company as manager
SIOUX CITY — Williams & Company PC has announced the admittance of Corey Moss, CPA, as a manager in the full-service certified public accounting firm.
Moss was part of the firm in Williams & Company’s Onawa office from May 2010 to August 2013, and then worked for another local public accounting firm until 2020. He joined the company’s Sioux City office in July.
A Sioux City native, Moss became a Certified Public Accountant in 2011. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Moss resides in Sioux City with his wife, Haley, and their twins, Bode and Harper.
Williams & Company PC has six offices in Iowa: Sioux City, Le Mars, Onawa, Sheldon, Spencer and Estherville, plus an office in Yankton, South Dakota.
Warrior names food manager, executive chef
SIOUX CITY — John Sandvick was hired in July as the new food and beverage manager at the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City, while Rich Grothaus was named executive chef.
Sandvick grew up in Sioux City and studied hotel, restaurant and institution management at Iowa State University.
He has worked in food and beverage at venues across the U.S., most recently at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Grothaus attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He held leadership positions in a variety of kitchens before he returned to this area to serve as executive chef at the Dakota Dunes Country Club for six years. He has also worked at casinos, hotels and in resort towns in Iowa.
Restoration work at the historic Warrior Hotel and the adjacent Davidson Building is expected to be complete this year. It will be the first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in the area.
Orr joins United Real Estate Solutions
SIOUX CITY — United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced that Kari Orr has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.
Orr is a Sioux City native, but graduated from high school and college in South Dakota. She earned a degree in Exercise Science from Black Hills State University. She moved back to Siouxland and worked as a personal trainer and in the banking industry in various roles before deciding the time was right to begin her real estate career.
Orr is licensed in Iowa.
Orr is actively involved in the community through the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society and enjoys taking part in charity 5K events and fundraisers.
