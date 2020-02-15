Muñoz, Sandman promoted at SNB
Muñoz, Sandman promoted at SNB

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced two promotions at the bank.

Jessica Muñoz and Kasey Sandman have been named wealth management advisers within the bank's employee benefits division.

In their roles, they will advise individual employees who are enrolled in company retirement plans offered through Security National Wealth Management.

Muñoz joined SNB four years ago as an administrative assistant and was promoted to employee benefits administrator in 2017. 

Sandman has been at SNB for five years, beginning as an administrative assistant in the human resources department. She joined trust operations, then became an employee benefits relationship manager and earned her Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA) designation in January. 

