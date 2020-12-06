 Skip to main content
Munderloh named executive director at NENCAP
PENDER, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) has announced that Amy Munderloh has become the organization's new executive director.

Amy Munderloh

Munderloh

Munderloh comes to NENCAP with 20 years of experience working with grants and nonprofit administration, according to a press release from NENCAP. 

NENCAP serves 10,000 clients a year with programs such as Head Start, Early Head Start, WIC, Immunization, Healthy Families, Weatherization, Family Services, free tax preparation, car seat programs, Veteran Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and food pantries.

