Nelson joins Floyd Valley Therapies

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare has announced the addition of Megan Nelson to the Floyd Valley Therapies staff.

Nelson has 11 years of hospital experience with her including working in skilled care, long-term care centers, outpatient, aquatic therapy and home health. She also enjoys vestibular rehabilitation and women’s health.

In her free time, Nelson enjoys camping and reading. She and her husband, Rick, have three young children and are enjoying exploring northwest Iowa.

