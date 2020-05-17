New hires announced at United Real Estate Solutions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions Inc. has announced that Jacquelyn Brummond and Marcus Langseth have joined the residential sales team.

Originally from Tennessee, Brummond made her way to Sioux City. Over the past six years she has served as a South Sioux City Chamber Ambassador, marketing coordinator on the board of directors for New Stage Players, along with other volunteer work in the area. Brummond has a background in sales and property management.

She and her husband have two children. In her free time, she enjoys teaching Zumba, reading, and cooking.

Langseth has a background in property management. Born and raised in Siouxland, Langseth relocated to Chicago for a few years to pursue opportunities after school. While there, he began working in property management before returning to the area.

He enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter and is still active in different facets of the theater. He serves on the board of Shot in the Dark Productions in Sioux City.

