Niebuhr named foundation development officer at MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Niebuhr has accepted the position of foundation development officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Niebuhr has more than 20 years of development experience. She served as the development and enrollment management director for Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars, Iowa, from 2003 to 2020 and worked at the Alzheimer's Association in several capacities from 1996 to 2004. She has extensive community volunteer experience, according to a press release from MercyOne.
She and her husband, Paul, reside in Le Mars and have three children.