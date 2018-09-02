NORFOLK, Neb. -- Four new faculty members recently were introduced at the fall semester in-service at Northeast Community College.
New instructors on the Norfolk campus include:
Director of vocal activities and music instructor Stewart Cramer, of Norfolk. Cramer is a graduate of Martinsville High School in Martinsville, Illinois He earned a bachelor’s degree in music - vocal performance emphasis, from Indiana University and a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is working on his doctorate in vocal performance through the University of Northern Colorado.
Cramer served as an adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech Community College (IN), Laramie County Community College (WY); Front Range Community College (CO), and was a part-time voice instructor at the University of Indianapolis Community Music Center.
Nursing instructor Stefanie Dvorak, of Pierce. A graduate of Pierce High School in Pierce, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a Master’s of Science in Nursing Education from Methodist College of Nursing. Dvorak previously was a registered nurse in obstetrics at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and was also an adjunct nursing instructor at Northeast.
She and her husband, Shawn, have two young children, Sawyer and Barron.
Brian Rastede, electrical construction and control instructor, of Hoskins. Born in Osmond and raised in Concord, Rastede graduated from Laurel-Concord High School and earned an associated degree from Northeast Community College.
Previously, he was head electrician at Wayne State College. He also worked as an electrical contractor and job supervisor at Model Electric Inc.
He and his wife, Shanna, have four children, Jaden, Nevaeh, Braxton, and Kianna.
Psychology instructor Colleen Freeman, of Omaha, is at the Northeast Extended Campus in South Sioux City.
Freeman, who was born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lennox, Illinois. She received an associate of arts degree from Joliet Junior College, a bachelor of arts from Lewis University and a Master’s of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Grace University in Omaha. She is currently working on her Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.
Prior to Northeast, Freeman served as department chair and associate professor of Psychology at Grace University, and was the director of the Learning Center at the Open Door Mission in Omaha.