ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College has announced 10 new full-time faculty members with the start of classes this fall.
Three are joining the business and economics department. Douglas Anderson was hired as a professor of practice with more than two decades of executive experience with nonprofit organizations.
Dr. Jiying (Jenny) Song is Northwestern’s new assistant professor of business, hired to teach management and marketing courses.
Mary McCaffrey, instructor in accounting, was hired as a one-year replacement for Ray Gibler, who is on sabbatical.
Another Northwestern College graduate, Dr. Ginger Gunn, returns to her alma mater as an assistant professor of psychology.
Ethan Koerner is filling a one-year position as instructor in theatre. He will teach theatre classes, design sets and serve as the technical director for Northwestern’s 2019–20 theatre season.
The other five new faculty are teaching in Northwestern’s graduate programs.
Carrie Thonstad is serving a one-year appointment in the Master of Education in Educational Administration program, teaching graduate students who wish to earn their principal licensure.
Dr. Douglas Maury joins the kinesiology department as an assistant professor of athletic training and the clinical coordinator for the athletic training program.
The remaining three new Northwestern faculty members were also hired for a graduate program that will start classes in May 2020. Lori Anderson, Sandra Muyskens and Jill Van Otterloo, each board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, join the college as professors of practice for its master’s degree program in physician assistant (PA) studies.