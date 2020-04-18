Northwestern College announces tenure, promotions

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College has awarded tenure and promotions to seven members of its faculty, effective this fall.
Dr. Tatum Geerdes, assistant professor of nursing, received tenure. She is a registered nurse who previously worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.
Three other professors received both tenure and promotions: Dr. Jason Lief, to professor of biblical and theological studies; Drew Schmidt, to associate professor of theatre; and Donna Van Peursem, to associate professor of social work.
Lief is an author of three books who teaches courses in Christian education and youth ministry.
Schmidt is a lighting, sound and projection designer whose work has been featured on Northwestern’s stages, the Minnesota Fringe Festival and Orange City’s Night Show. He also regularly hosts design workshops for a national theatre festival and heads the media team for a national youth conference.
Van Peursem is a licensed social worker. She worked as a clinical social worker providing mental health services to individuals, couples and families prior to joining NWC’s faculty.
Also receiving promotions were Dr. Diana Gonzalez, to professor of Spanish; Dr. Elizabeth Heeg, to professor of biology; and Dr. Rebecca Koerselman, to associate professor of history education.
Prior to joining Northwestern’s faculty, Gonzalez served with Wycliffe Bible Translators, taught linguistics at universities in Peru and Mexico, and worked as an editor for a publishing ministry in Costa Rica.
Heeg's research has won grants from the National Institutes of Health, and she works as the product manager for AptarePrep, which has created an MCAT practice-based learning software program.
Koerselman taught history at Oklahoma Baptist University before joining Northwestern’s history department.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.