Northwestern College announces tenure, promotions

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College has awarded tenure and promotions to seven members of its faculty, effective this fall.

Dr. Tatum Geerdes, assistant professor of nursing, received tenure. She is a registered nurse who previously worked for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

Three other professors received both tenure and promotions: Dr. Jason Lief, to professor of biblical and theological studies; Drew Schmidt, to associate professor of theatre; and Donna Van Peursem, to associate professor of social work.

Lief is an author of three books who teaches courses in Christian education and youth ministry.

Schmidt is a lighting, sound and projection designer whose work has been featured on Northwestern’s stages, the Minnesota Fringe Festival and Orange City’s Night Show. He also regularly hosts design workshops for a national theatre festival and heads the media team for a national youth conference.

Van Peursem is a licensed social worker. She worked as a clinical social worker providing mental health services to individuals, couples and families prior to joining NWC’s faculty.