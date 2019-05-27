{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Three Northwestern College professors have been awarded tenure and promotions, effective this fall.

Karie Stamer

Stamer

Karie Stamer, assistant professor of nursing and director of the RN-to-BSN online program, received tenure. Stamer has been a faculty member at Northwestern since 2013.

Karissa Carlson and Piet Koene were promoted from associate professor to full professor.

Karissa Carlson

Carlson

Carlson is a 2003 Northwestern College graduate who teaches in her alma mater’s chemistry department.

Piet Koene

Koene

Koene teaches Spanish and translation/interpretation and serves as chair of the modern foreign languages department. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments