ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Three Northwestern College professors have been awarded tenure and promotions, effective this fall.
Karie Stamer, assistant professor of nursing and director of the RN-to-BSN online program, received tenure. Stamer has been a faculty member at Northwestern since 2013.
Karissa Carlson and Piet Koene were promoted from associate professor to full professor.
Carlson is a 2003 Northwestern College graduate who teaches in her alma mater’s chemistry department.
Koene teaches Spanish and translation/interpretation and serves as chair of the modern foreign languages department.