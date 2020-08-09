Orr joins United Real Estate Solutions

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced that Kari Orr has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.
Orr is a Sioux City native, but graduated from high school and college in South Dakota. She earned a degree in Exercise Science from Black Hills State University. She moved back to Siouxland and worked as a personal trainer and in the banking industry in various roles before deciding the time was right to begin her real estate career.
Orr is licensed in Iowa.
Orr is actively involved in the community through the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society and enjoys taking part in charity 5K events and fundraisers.
