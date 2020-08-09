Orr joins United Real Estate Solutions

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced that Kari Orr has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.

Orr is a Sioux City native, but graduated from high school and college in South Dakota. She earned a degree in Exercise Science from Black Hills State University. She moved back to Siouxland and worked as a personal trainer and in the banking industry in various roles before deciding the time was right to begin her real estate career.