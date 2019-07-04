HINTON, Iowa -- Tyler S. Paulson joined the Northwestern Mutual office of Rick Dehner in Hinton as associate financial representative in May.
A native of Le Mars, Iowa, Paulson received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Morningside College. He is licensed in life, health, and disability income insurance.
In his new position, Paulson will be working with new and exisiting clients in helping them reach their financial goals.
Paulson joins Dehner and team members Brenda Groves and Janet Dehner, Associate Financial Representatives, at the Hinton office.