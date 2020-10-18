Pender Community Hospital CEO to step down

PENDER, Neb. -- Melissa Kelly, the chief executive officer of Pender Community Hospital in Pender, has announced her resignation, effective Nov. 7.

"It has been a privilege to lead Pender Community Hospital but I have made the difficult decision to leave the organization to focus more on my family," Kelly said in a statement. "I have decided it is important to me to spend more time focusing on my seven children but I will not forget all of the relationships I've made during my time as CEO."

Kelly joined Pender Community Hospital in 2005 as CFO, and became CEO in 2013. The hospital underwent major capital improvement projects during her tenure, including the opening of a new $19 million, 21-bed facility in 2012. In 2018, PCH developed a new $10 million medical clinic and pharmacy facility, built adjacent to the hospital with an adjoining walkway. Last year, the hospital opened a $3 million medical clinic and pharmacy in nearby Emerson, Nebraska.

Mike Minert, Pender Community Hospital chairman of the board, said an interim CEO will be announced shortly, and a search will begin for Kelly's replacement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0