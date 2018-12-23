PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Community Hospital District has hired Paul Edwards as its chief operating officer. Edwards will focus on continuing our performance improvement across the organization, as well as providing additional support in contract management.
Edwards joins the PCHD team from CHI Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. He has over 30 years of experience in healthcare and for the past 17 years, he has been their Manager of Clinical Research, where he managed the research network across Lincoln (CHI Health St. Elizabeth), Grand Island (CHI Health St. Francis), and Kearney (CHI Health Good Samaritan).
He also coordinated several strategic initiatives related to CHI Health St. Elizabeth HCAHPS scores and chaired the Patient Family Advisor Council, Research Council and Employee Engagement Council.
He began his career in healthcare in 1988 as a paramedic in Lincoln, Nebraska after earning his degree from Creighton University. He has certifications in bioethics and healthcare compliance. He holds a bachelor of arts (double major) in public administration and human relations from Doane University and a master’s of science in health care ethics from Creighton University. He is currently pursuing his MBA from Doane University.
A lifelong Nebraskan, Edwards grew up on his family’s farm between Ord and Loup City. He has an honorable discharge after four years of service in the U.S. Army, were he served as a medic and paratrooper.
He and his wife Mindy have four sons with ages ranging from 19 to 27.