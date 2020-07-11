Philip joins UnityPoint Clinic General & Colorectal Surgery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sunu Philip, MD, FCS(SA), FRCSC, has joined UnityPoint Clinic General & Colorectal Surgery. UnityPoint Clinic is part of UnityPoint Health, which also includes UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and UnityPoint at Home.

Dr. Philip received his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa, according to a press release from UnityPoint.

He completed his general surgery training in South Africa and is a fellow of the South African College of Surgeons. He completed a general surgery residency at Ascension Providence Hospitals in Southfield, Michigan, from 2012 to 2018.

Following this he completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery, with a focus in general thoracic surgery, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Philip has an interest in all aspects of general surgery, particularly acute care surgery, gastrointestinal tract surgery, hepato-biliary and endocrine surgery. He is interested in applying minimally invasive approaches to these problems. His sub-specialty training is in general thoracic surgery in which his interests are in lung and esophageal disease. He is certified with the American Board of Surgery.