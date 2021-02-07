Phillips joins Catholic Charities as school therapist

SIOUX CITY -- Catholic Charities of the Sioux City Diocese announces the hiring of Nathan "Nate" Phillips as a school-based mental health therapist.

Phillips previously worked at St. Joseph’s Indian School, Crittenton Emergency Shelter and, most recently, Seasons Behavioral Health Center.

The school-based therapist position is a partnership with the Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools Foundation to provide on-site counseling services for students at rural schools, including Pocahontas, Spencer, Boone, Alton, Humboldt, Remsen, Denison, Danbury, Sheldon and Emmetsburg.

Phillips will work with the administrators and teachers to identify at-risk children who will benefit from early intervention and offer support to those students and their families.

Catholic Charities offers free mental health assessments for children, known as the Pathways to Hope and Healing program. This program is available to any school-age child from any school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0