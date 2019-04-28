ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College has announced the hiring of D. Nathan Phinney as vice president for academic affairs. Phinney, the provost at Malone University in Canton, Ohio, will start his new position July 15.
Phinney will lead Northwestern’s academic program. He will also oversee such areas as the library, graduate and adult studies, computing services, audiovisual services, academic support and the registrar’s office, according to a news release from the college.
Provost at Malone since 2015, Phinney oversees the faculty as well as the operations of the university library, registrar’s office, distance learning and the Center for Student Success.
He has been instrumental in the development of Malone’s undergraduate research program and has overseen the implementation of new academic programs. Phinney served as dean of Malone’s College of Theology, Arts and Sciences for six years and has been a member of the religion faculty since 2004. He won Malone’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching in 2007.
Phinney earned doctoral and master’s degrees in Old Testament from Yale University, as well as a master’s degree in religion from Yale Divinity School. He received a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies at Taylor University, where he later served as an admissions counselor and dean of admissions for the Fort Wayne, Indiana, campus.
He replaces Mark Husbands, who will become president of Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia, July 1.