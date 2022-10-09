Pioneer Bank promotes former NFL player Cole Croston

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank has prompted Cole Croston to commercial banker.

Croston has been a key member of Pioneer’s lending team for nearly three years serving as a mortgage lender. In his new role, he will be active in all areas of credit and lending.

A native of Sergeant Bluff and graduate of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, Croston earned his degree in finance from the University of Iowa. While attending college he was a student-athlete playing football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Following graduation, Cole earned a spot with the New England Patriots as an offensive lineman. His NFL career included two Super Bowl appearances and one win in Super Bowl LIII. Croston retired from the NFL after two seasons and moved back to Iowa to begin his professional career in banking.

Croston, who resides in Sioux City, serves on the Walt Fiegel Foundation board.