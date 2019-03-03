SERGEANT BLUFF -- Pioneer Bank announces the promotion of Taylor Allen and Michael Wojcik to branch managers. In their new roles they will be responsible for managing all aspects of teller operations and new account activity for their respective offices.
Allen has four years of banking experience. She has held various positions within the retail division of Pioneer Bank, including teller supervisor and new account representative. In her new role as branch manager, she will manage the bank’s Sergeant Bluff office.
Allen earned her degree from Iowa State University and is a native of Ankeny, Iowa. She and her husband, Adam, reside in Sioux City.
Wojcik joined Pioneer Bank in 2016 and has been a teller supervisor and new account representative with the bank. In his new role as branch manager, he will manage the downtown Sioux City office of Pioneer Bank.
Wojcik is a native of the Quad Cities. He and his wife, Shelley, reside in Sioux City.