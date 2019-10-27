{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lila Plambeck has been named the new director of sales and marketing at the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City. 

Plambeck is originally from Oskaloosa, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City for more than 25 years. She and her husband, Scott, have two children, 20-year-old Zachary and 18-year-old Isaac.

She previously worked as the general manager of Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center (2014-2019), in human resources at JCPenney and as the general manager at Younkers.

Plambeck was a volunteer on a local, state and national level for the Iowa National Guard Family Readiness. Additionally, she was also the co-writer for Siouxland Friends and Neighbors Gourmet Cookbook for many years, and served as President of Joy School PTO.

Hiring for the remaining hotel employees will begin late winter of 2020, and the Warrior Hotel will be opening in spring/summer 2020.

