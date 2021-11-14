Ploen, Wynn join CMBA executive team

SIOUX CITY -- CMBA Architects recently announced the expansion of their executive team with the promotion of Kristi Ploen and Kirsten Wynn to chief marketing officer and chief people officer, respectively.

Ploen brings more than 17 years of experience to the new role and will lead all aspects of CMBA’s marketing efforts – including strategic planning, brand management, content and digital initiatives, and communications, according to a press release from CMBA.

Wynn brings over 20 years of experience to the new role, previously working for the city of Sioux City – and most recently as an employment manager for Seaboard Triumph Foods. Wynn will lead all human resource efforts – including employee recruitment, employee engagement, benefits administration and professional development initiatives.

