SIOUX CITY -- Holy Spirit Retirement Home has announced the hiring of Deb Poss as its new director of development and marketing.
In her new role, Poss will lead communication for Holy Spirit, including activities with the media, community and friends and family of Holy Spirit residents. In addition, she will be responsible for all fundraising strategies and development efforts. She will also serve as director for the Holy Spirit Retirement Home Foundation.
Previously, Poss served as an event and volunteer coordinator at Care Initiatives Hospice in Sioux City, and was responsible for events and training for hospice volunteers throughout all facilities in the northwest Iowa territory. Prior to Care Initiatives Hospice, she worked as a business program director at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations in Sioux City.
Poss also owns, with her husband Jerry, Poss Construction and Design services, where she has consulted on and managed hundreds of design projects for the past 37 years for clients in the Sioux City area.