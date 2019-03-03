SIOUX CITY -- Danielle Prince, M.D., has joined UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Siouxland PACE as the associate medical director.
Siouxland PACE, a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly, aims to help participants live as independently as possible at home or within the community through a wide range of services, which can include home health, primary and specialty medical care, medications, medical transportation and therapy.
Dr. Prince received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City. She is board certified through the American Board of Family Medicine.
Previously, Dr. Prince worked as a family physician in the Siouxland community and as chief medical informatics officer at Mercy Medical Center. She continues to work as a hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.
Siouxland PACE is at 1200 Tri View Ave., Sioux City.