 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosser, O'Brien named to director roles in diocese
View Comments

Prosser, O'Brien named to director roles in diocese

{{featured_button_text}}
Diocese of Sioux City logo

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has restructured the duties of staff members Susan O’Brien and Dawn Prosser

Prosser last month assumed the position of director of communication, along with her current communications duties, including serving as media director for The Lumen newspaper and social media platforms.

O’Brien will serve as director of stewardship and development in order to fully concentrate on her role in development for the diocese. She will continue to conduct the diocesan Together as One – Our Diocesan Annual Appeal and Bishop’s Fundathon campaigns, as well as other diocesan fundraising and development efforts.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News