Rasmus and Friessen join Availa Bank

SIOUX CITY -- Availa Bank has hired Jason Rasmus and Jon Friessen as market president and vice president senior loan officer, respectively, at the Sioux City branch.

As market president, Rasmus will be responsible for directing and overseeing the performance of all staff, including the daily operations of the bank, loan supervision, and more.

Rasmus is a native of Cherokee, Iowa, who spent 14 years at Wells Fargo, most recently as a principal relationship manager. He volunteers as a sports coach and at United Way of Siouxland and is a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Community Impact Team and the Habitat for Humanity Restore Board.

As the new vice president senior loan officer, Friessen will be responsible for generating, approving and maintaining business and agriculture loans for the bank’s loan portfolio.

Friessen is a Sioux City native who has 15 years of experience in banking and 10 years of commercial lending experience, most recently working at Wells Fargo, like Rasmus, as a principal relationship manager. He serves as a board member of New Perspectives Inc. and as a volunteer youth sports coach.

