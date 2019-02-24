SIOUX CITY -- Rosecrance has appointed Mike Reynolds to serve as community relations coordinator at Jackson Recovery Centers.
In this role, Reynolds will lead a community relations team, which specializes in communicating with families in crisis, finding referral sources within the community, gathering information that may assist clients, providing training and education in topics of interest, and conducting family education workshops.
Reynolds received his bachelor of arts degree in human relations and management from Doane University in 1990. He is a certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor (CADC) in Iowa. Before this role, he served as program manager at Jackson for six years, and has worked in behavioral health for 40 years.