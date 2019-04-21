Richards joins Keller Williams Siouxland Mason Dockter Mason Dockter Lifestyles Reporter 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SIOUX CITY -- Kyle Richards is the latest to join the real estate team of Keller Williams Siouxland. Richards × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Team Leader Dane Doty said he is excited for the new addition to the team."Kyle is a professional that has been successful in many different ventures whether it be music or counseling," Doty said in a statement. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Keller Williams Siouxland Dane Doty Kyle Richards Mason Dockter Lifestyles Reporter Follow Mason Dockter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing young girl $1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux City Briar Cliff student killed in fall from Arkansas cliff Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises vaults to No. 2 ice cream producer in US after buying East Coast maker Iowans get second shot at $1M lottery prize after winner never claims reward Print Ads Ad Vault Groundskeeper - Fimco Industries 12 hrs ago FIMCO/C P.O. Box 1700, North Sioux City, SD 57049 605-217-5232 Ad Vault Shopper Caring Apr 17, 2019 Midstates Development/C 615 5th St., Sioux City, IA 51101 712-258-3251 Website Ad Vault DC+ Directory Apr 15, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ad Vault A1 Skybox Apr 19, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ads featured Schuster Co. 12 hrs ago Schuster Co. 2605 Lincoln SW, LE MARS, IA 51031 712-546-5124 Website Ad Vault Virtual Tent Sale - salesevents.siouxcit Apr 19, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads Ad Vault featured Sunnybrook Community Church Updated Apr 19, 2019 Sunnybrook Community Church 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-276-5814 Ad Vault page 2 -4/17 Apr 17, 2019 Ad Vault Progress Remsen 2019 12 hrs ago Arens Trucking Inc. / Remsen 325-1/2 East Nothem, Remsen, IA 51050 712-786-1178 Ad Vault A1 Skybox Apr 20, 2019 Sioux City Journal Communications 712-293-4250 Website Events Ads