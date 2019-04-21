{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kyle Richards is the latest to join the real estate team of Keller Williams Siouxland.

Richards, Kyle

Richards

Team Leader Dane Doty said he is excited for the new addition to the team.

"Kyle is a professional that has been successful in many different ventures whether it be music or counseling," Doty said in a statement. 

