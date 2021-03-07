Ross joins Crary Huff firm

SIOUX CITY -- Crary Huff Law Firm, P.C. has announced that attorney Ryan C. Ross has joined the firm at its downtown Sioux City office.

Originally from Aurora, Nebraska, Ross served as in-house general counsel for a Midwest gaming company after clerking with the Oregon Attorney General’s office. He has practiced privately in Sioux City since 1998, working primarily in the areas of real estate law, business law and estate planning.

He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Nebraska State Bar Association, the State Bar of South Dakota, the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Iowa and the Woodbury County Bar Association. He is a member of the Probate, Property and Trust Law Section of the Iowa State Bar Association.

Ross currently serves as chairman of the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Board and the Sioux City Board of Adjustment. He also serves on the board of directors for the Sunrise Retirement Community.

