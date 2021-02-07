Ruba promoted to associate principal at FEH Design

SIOUX CITY -- The board of directors of FEH Design recently promoted Brittney Ruba to associate principal.

Ruba, who joined FEH in 2014 right after college, is a licensed architect in the firm’s Sioux City office. As associate principal, Ruba’s role will expand to include leadership in business actions. She will continue to be a designer and project manager at the firm.

She has been involved in several projects, including the design and construction of Okoboji Middle School, Mount Marty University, Siouxland Federal Credit Union Dakota Dunes, Henjes, Conner & Williams, P.C., and the historic restoration of the Warrior Hotel. She has also designed in her hometown at the Le Mars Public Library and Gehlen Catholic School.

She is currently working on design projects for East Sac County Elementary School, Hunt Elementary School, and Spirit Lake Schools.

Ruba resides in Le Mars with her husband Michael and their children.

