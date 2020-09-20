 Skip to main content
Saltzgiver named to Warrior HR post
SIOUX CITY -- Heather Saltzgiver has been named director of human resources for the new Warrior Hotel.

Saltzgiver, who has over 20 years of human resources experience, was previously a recruiting supervisor for Seaboard Triumph Foods. She was part of the Sioux City pork processing plant as it started up operations. Leading a team of seven people, she recruited for management, management support and hourly positions as the company hired 677 employees in three weeks. The plant now employs over 2,400.

Her background is in healthcare and manufacturing, and is now looking forward to working in the hospitality field. She also has an associates degree in criminal justice.

She is active in the community, participating in multi-cultural events, Ribfest, Downtown Live, Ride for the Kids event, Children’s Miracle Network, and speaking to classrooms at several high schools and colleges. 

Heather Saltzgiver

Saltzgiver
