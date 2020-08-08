You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandvick hired as food and beverage manager at Warrior, Grothaus named executive chef
View Comments

Sandvick hired as food and beverage manager at Warrior, Grothaus named executive chef

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- John Sandvick was hired in July as the new food and beverage manager at the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City, while Rich Grothaus was named executive chef. 

John Sandvick

Sandvick

Sandvick grew up in Sioux City and studied hotel, restaurant and institution management at Iowa State University. 

He has worked in food and beverage at venues across the U.S., most recently at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Grothaus attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He held leadership positions in a variety of kitchens before he returned to this area to serve as executive chef at the Dakota Dunes Country Club for six years. He has also worked at casinos, hotels and in resort towns in Iowa. 

Restoration work at the historic Warrior Hotel and the adjacent Davidson Building is expected to be complete this year. It will be the first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in the area. 

Moss joins Williams & Company as manager
Sioux City attorney certified as Accredited Estate Planner
Security National Bank hires De La Torre, Jividen as personal bankers
+1 
Rick Grothaus

Grothaus
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News