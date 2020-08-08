Sandvick hired as food and beverage manager at Warrior, Grothaus named executive chef

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- John Sandvick was hired in July as the new food and beverage manager at the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City, while Rich Grothaus was named executive chef.

Sandvick grew up in Sioux City and studied hotel, restaurant and institution management at Iowa State University.

He has worked in food and beverage at venues across the U.S., most recently at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Grothaus attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. He held leadership positions in a variety of kitchens before he returned to this area to serve as executive chef at the Dakota Dunes Country Club for six years. He has also worked at casinos, hotels and in resort towns in Iowa.

Restoration work at the historic Warrior Hotel and the adjacent Davidson Building is expected to be complete this year. It will be the first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0