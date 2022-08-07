 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schramm joins Floyd Valley Therapies

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Therapies in Le Mars recently announced the addition of Hannah Schramm, OTD, OTR/L, to their staff. Schramm began her duties this summer. 

Hannah Schramm

Schramm

Her specialties include working with pediatric patients with specialized training including a certification in Ayers Sensory Integration (ASI) and is an Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS), according to a press release from Floyd Valley Therapies. 

Schramm has two years of experience in the field working with pediatric and inpatient orthopedic patients. 

In her free time, Schramm enjoys reading, singing, playing the cello, spending time on the water with her husband and children and caring for their pets and animals on their hobby farm.

