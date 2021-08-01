Scorza named executive director at Crittenton

SIOUX CITY -- The board of directors of the Crittenton Center recently announced the hiring of new executive director to lead the nonprofit agency.

Kim Scorza has accepted the position of Executive Director of Crittenton Center which serves children, teens, and families in Siouxland. Scorza will take over as Executive Director of the 126-year old agency in September of 2021.

From Orange City, Iowa, Scorza has been directly involved in the social work field for more than 20 years, working as the President and CEO of Seasons Center for Behavioral Health in Spencer, Iowa since 2010.

Scorza, a licensed master social worker (LMSW) in Iowa, led the opening of a $3 million regional behavioral health children’s clinic known as Autumn’s Center.

She succeeds Leslie Heying, who previously served as executive director.

