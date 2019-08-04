SIOUX CITY, Iowa — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announce new employees at the bank.
Kayci Britton is the new assistant customer service manager for Security National Bank’s Retail Department, according to a news release from the bank.
In her new role, Britton will ensure optimal customer experience through the training and management of the bank’s customer service representatives. She has 17 years of experience in the financial industry, including more than a decade of management experience involving customer relations.
In the community, Britton volunteers with the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army and the children’s ministry at Morningside Assembly of God Church.
Travis Haltli has been named commercial services officer, providing financial solutions to help local businesses succeed and grow. Haltli brings 16 years of business banking experience from other Siouxland financial institutions.
Also active in the community, Haltli serves as treasurer with the First Tee Program of Siouxland and is a member of the Small Business Development Corporation at Western Iowa Tech.