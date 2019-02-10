SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, announces the following promotions:
Michelle Holmes has been promoted to assistant vice president of investments. A CFA charterholder with more than 20 years of financial experience, Holmes joined the Security National Wealth Management Division as a securities assistant in 1998. She has served in various positions including fixed income specialist, fixed income manager, fixed income officer, and most recently, trust investment officer. Holmes graduated from Morningside College.
Tom Limoges has been promoted to assistant vice president of investments. He began his career as an intern for Security National’s Wealth Management Division, and upon graduating from Morningside College in 2003, joined the bank full-time as a securities analyst. He went on to earn his master of business administration (MBA) degree from Wayne State College, and was promoted from equity manager to trust investment officer in 2016.