Security National Bank announces promotions

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the following employee transitions.

Jennifer Pennings has been promoted to branch manager at SNB’s Northside (Leeds) office, located on the corner of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard.

Pennings has 15 years of experience at SNB. She has served in several positions including safe deposit box clerk, teller trainer, personal banker, senior personal banker and, most recently, as assistant branch manager in Morningside.

Pennings will step in for Carlos Hurtado, who has been named a retail development banker and will lead strategic growth initiatives for the bank’s retail department.

He will work out of the bank's main branch located in downtown Sioux City, but Hurtado will also serve as off-site manager for the Marketplace branch inside Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard -- the same branch he supervised for eight years from 2012-19.

Hurtado has more than a decade of banking experience at SNB and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Morningside College, with an emphasis in marketing and international business.