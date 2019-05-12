{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the following promotions:

Colin Tague

Tague

Colin Tague has been promoted to vice president of commercial service.

Chris Jackson

Jackson

Chris Jackson has been named assistant vice president of retail services.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments