Security National Bank announces two executive-level promotions

SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the following promotions:

Colin Tague has been promoted to vice president of commercial service.

Chris Jackson has been named assistant vice president of retail services.