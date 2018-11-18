SIOUX CITY -- Security National Bank has hired two personal bankers.
Nolan Clarke is a personal banker at the Dakota Dunes branch, where he assists new and existing customers with their financial needs. A native of Estelline, South Dakota, Clarke holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics, along with a minor in accounting, from South Dakota State University.
He and his wife, Miranda, look forward to getting involved with the Dakota Dunes community after arriving from Fargo, North Dakota, where Nolan served as a property manager with Goldmark.
Conor Krommenhoek is a personal banker at the downtown Security National Bank, located at 601 Pierce St. Prior to joining SNB, he served as the development director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, and as a marketing/sales support representative with L&L Distributing in Sioux City. Krommenhoek holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa.
Also active in the community, he is involved with the Sioux City Growth Organization and plans to continue volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in the area.