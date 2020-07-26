Security National Bank hires De La Torre, Jividen as personal bankers

SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the addition of two new bank employees.
Cindy De La Torre is a personal banker at SNB’s Northside (Leeds) branch, located at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.
Prior to SNB, De La Torre served as a teller supervisor for five years at another local financial institution. She also has experience with State Farm Insurance, and holds a Property and Casualty license in the tri-state area. De La Torre is a Sioux City native and graduate of North High School.
Abbey Jividen is a personal banker at SNB’s Morningside branch across from Lakeport Commons.
Jividen brings 15 years of banking experience to her new position, including as a personal banker and mortgage loan originator at another bank in the area. Outside of work, Jividen is active with the Leadership Dakota County development group.
