Security National Bank hires De La Torre, Jividen as personal bankers
Security National Bank hires De La Torre, Jividen as personal bankers

SIOUX CITY — D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the addition of two new bank employees. 

Cindy De La Torre

De La Torre

Cindy De La Torre is a personal banker at SNB’s Northside (Leeds) branch, located at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.

Prior to SNB, De La Torre served as a teller supervisor for five years at another local financial institution. She also has experience with State Farm Insurance, and holds a Property and Casualty license in the tri-state area. De La Torre is a Sioux City native and graduate of North High School.

Abbey Jividen

Jividen

Abbey Jividen is a personal banker at SNB’s Morningside branch across from Lakeport Commons.

Jividen brings 15 years of banking experience to her new position, including as a personal banker and mortgage loan originator at another bank in the area. Outside of work, Jividen is active with the Leadership Dakota County development group.

