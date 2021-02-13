Shepard named campaign director for USD Foundation

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Noah Shepard was named campaign director for the University of South Dakota Foundation.

In his role, Shepard will oversee the next USD Foundation campaign that will cultivate financial gifts to support students at the university, according to a press release from USD.

A 2010 USD graduate, Shepard played quarterback for the Coyote Football team from 2005-2010, redshirting his first year. Along with playing football, Shepard was also active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Black Student Union. He also volunteered at the Vermillion public schools reading books to children and helped at youth football camps with his teammates.

After graduating from USD, Shepard had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers football team. Originally from Denver, Colorado, Shepard returned to the area in 2010 to work for MillerCoors, where he spent nearly nine years, and finished his career there as the continuous improvement coordinator. In 2019, he joined Amazon as an area manager and worked his way up to a quality manager.

Shepard will return to South Dakota with his wife Abby, whom he met at USD, and their three children, Hazyl, 12, Coy, 6 and Braylon, 4.

