SIOUX CITY -- Sheri Allen, RN, BSN, MSN, has joined UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke’s as director of surgical services. Allen began on March 1 and brings nearly four decades of experience in nursing and hospital administration to her new role.
In her new role, Allen will be focused on enhancing the patient experience from the moment a patient enters the medical center, until they are discharged.
Allen has spent the last 37 years in various roles at St. Luke’s, including the last 18 in leadership roles. Most recently, she served as the nurse manager of outpatient services overseeing same-day surgery, the post-acute care unit and the Infusion Center. In this role, Sheri was involved in development of Pierce Street Same Day Surgery and the establishment of the Infusion Center at Sunnybrook.
In 2015, Allen was recognized as one of Iowa’s 100 Great Nurses. She is a native of Isabel, South Dakota, and currently lives in the Akron, Iowa, area with her spouse.