SIOUX CITY -- King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co., L.L.P., a regional certified public accounting firm, has announced the promotion of Laurie Siegel, CPA, to manager.
Siegel is a graduate of the University of South Dakota. She joined King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co. as a staff accountant in 2012. She was promoted to senior accountant in 2015 and supervisor in 2016. Siegel is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.
She has experience providing accounting, attestation and income tax services for the firm’s clients, including local governments, not-for-profits, non-public companies, financial institutions and employee benefit plans. In her new position as manager, she is responsible for additional client services and consultation, as well as project management for KRP client audit and accounting programs.