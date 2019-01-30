SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the following officer promotions:
Chris Jackson has been promoted to commercial loan officer, bringing more than a decade of banking experience to his new position. He joined Security National Bank as a personal banker, and was promoted to commercial services representative in 2015.
Luke Roder has been promoted to credit and loan review officer. He has served as the bank’s credit and loan review manager since 2017, overseeing the credit department and providing credit analysis and compliance review support.
Troy Steensen has been promoted to marketing director/officer, and will continue his oversight of the bank’s marketing and communications strategies. Prior to joining Security National Bank in 2016 as marketing director, Steensen spent eight years managing e-commerce platforms and large-scale projects in the printing industry.