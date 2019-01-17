Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue recently released a list of all department promotions in 2018. 

Three received a promotion to fire captain:

  • Ryan Collins, 13 years of service (also deputy fire marshal in the Fire Prevention Bureau)
  • Frank Fulton III, 24 years of service (also the new training officer for Sioux City Fire Rescue
  • Gary Hodge, 21 years of service
Four received a promotion to fire lieutenant: 

  • Aaron Lisle, 23 years of service
  • Thomas Jochum, 18 years of service
  • Ryan Dykstra, 16 years of service
  • David Buchheit, 15 years of service
