SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue recently released a list of all department promotions in 2018.
Three received a promotion to fire captain:
- Ryan Collins, 13 years of service (also deputy fire marshal in the Fire Prevention Bureau)
- Frank Fulton III, 24 years of service (also the new training officer for Sioux City Fire Rescue
- Gary Hodge, 21 years of service
Four received a promotion to fire lieutenant:
- Aaron Lisle, 23 years of service
- Thomas Jochum, 18 years of service
- Ryan Dykstra, 16 years of service
- David Buchheit, 15 years of service