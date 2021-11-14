 Skip to main content
SmithCo hires Douma-Herren as HR director

LE MARS, Iowa -- SmithCo Side Dump Trailers recently announced that Debi Douma-Herren has been hired as director of human resources. 

Debi Douma-Herren

Douma-Herren

Douma-Herren brings more than 17 years of experience in human resources management to the company, where she will oversee recruiting and engagement strategies, according to a press release from SmithCo. 

In her previous roles, Douma-Herren was an adviser to leaders at Staples Promotional Products and the Sioux City Community School District. She has experience as an HR coach and consultant at Insight HR & Coaching Solutions, which she founded and co-owns. 

